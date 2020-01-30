Usca Ria LLC Acquires 27,250 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7,266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

NYSE COG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

