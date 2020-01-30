Usca Ria LLC Acquires 68,892 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 344.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,886 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 781,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,419,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 21,279,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,713,305. The company has a market capitalization of $737.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

