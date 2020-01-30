Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.83. 2,130,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

