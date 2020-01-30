Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,770. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.