Usca Ria LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 244.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $15,407,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.11. 2,496,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,432. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

