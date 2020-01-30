Usca Ria LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,861 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 20,132,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,561. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

