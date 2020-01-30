Usca Ria LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,561. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

