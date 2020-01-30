Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after buying an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after buying an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after buying an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,368. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

