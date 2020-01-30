Usca Ria LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.94. 501,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,860. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

