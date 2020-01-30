USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

USINAS SIDERURG/S stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 30,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

