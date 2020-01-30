ValuEngine Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
