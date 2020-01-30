ValuEngine Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.