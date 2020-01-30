ValuEngine Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Sell

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226. General Finance has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

