ValuEngine Lowers United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Sell

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBOH stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

