ValuEngine Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to “Hold”

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

MESA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 155,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

