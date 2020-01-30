Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up approximately 0.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 759,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,939,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 545,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,100,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.21. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.19.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

