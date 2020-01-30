Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $11.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.68 and a twelve month high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

