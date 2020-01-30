VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading 0.4% Higher

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.07, 81 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 357,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter.

