VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.48, 1,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

