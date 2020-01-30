Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,586,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

