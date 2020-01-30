Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,685. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

