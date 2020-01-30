Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Cut by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.49. 21,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.55 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

