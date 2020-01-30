Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $346,394,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.49. 2,689,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

