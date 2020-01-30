VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 4,793,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,314,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.