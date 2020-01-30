VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Trading Down 0.9%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.20, 3,001 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 750% from the average session volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.