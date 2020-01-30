VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $15,894.00 and $2.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

