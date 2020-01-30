Veritex Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Veritex has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

