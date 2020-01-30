Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.31. 1,165,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

