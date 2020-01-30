Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Viacom were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

VIAB remained flat at $$24.22 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

