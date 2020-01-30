Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,446. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.