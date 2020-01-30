Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 404.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

