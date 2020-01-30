Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 593.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,281. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

