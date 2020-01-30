Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,232,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after buying an additional 199,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $6,782,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

