Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $17.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,128. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day moving average is $306.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

