Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 260,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.