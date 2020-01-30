Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading Up 18.5%

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories in Asia, the United States, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers TV products, digital set-top boxes and LCD modules, white appliances, refrigerators, lighting products, security systems, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances, as well as smart system technologies and big data products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.