VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in VSE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in VSE by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

VSEC opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36. VSE has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

