W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 652,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 433,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

