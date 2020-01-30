W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Announces $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

W W Grainger has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $18.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

W W Grainger stock opened at $327.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

