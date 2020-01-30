Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 9,630 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,481,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

