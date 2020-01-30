Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

