Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 11,830,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.