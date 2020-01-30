Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 710,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

