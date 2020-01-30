Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 3,537,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

