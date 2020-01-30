Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 792,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,206. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

