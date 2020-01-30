Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 2,001 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $381,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,163,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,757,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,067,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

