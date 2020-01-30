Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $84.33. 5,624,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

