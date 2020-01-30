Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 125 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 250.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 309,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 220,979 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $97.47. 3,272,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,751. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.