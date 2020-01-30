Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 3,998 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,221,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,021. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

