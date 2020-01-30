Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 8,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 471,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 201,572 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 50,494,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,052,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.