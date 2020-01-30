Wandisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $456.04

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $456.04 and traded as low as $440.00. Wandisco shares last traded at $445.00, with a volume of 16,819 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wandisco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.68. The company has a market cap of $220.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

